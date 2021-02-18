Road conditions across the Tri-State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Snow is having an impact on road conditions across the region Thursday morning.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, more than 70 Kentucky Department of Highway trucks are on the roads plowing and treating them.

As of 8 a.m., state highway in northeastern Kentucky are mostly covered. Crews have made progress on main priority A routes such as I-64, which are only partly covered in some areas with some pavement or wheel tracks showing. Slick conditions are likely on all roads.

In Elliott, Carter and Boyd counties, over 30 roads are impacted from fallen trees, with parts blocked which prevents plow trucks and utility vehicles from getting up there. Chainsaw crews are out working.

In West Virginia, particularly the Ripley area, the main roads are clear. They do have some slush and water on them. Side roads are covered, but crews are making progress. The snow has stopped but winds are increasing as of Thursday morning.

You can see some pavement along 5th Avenue in Huntington, but there is slush on the roads. Other side streets are mostly covered.

Road conditions on main highways in Hurricane seem to be mostly clear with some slush.

Accidents have been reported along the interstate in Kanawha County. Part of I-79 north is closed after a tractor-trailer lost control and overturned.

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 10, which covers southeastern Ohio counties, including Athens, Gallia, Meigs and Vinton, as of 7 a.m., there are over 100 crews out plowing and treating roads. Some appear to be mostly clear with slush.

In Lawrence County, Ohio, there are blankets of snow on parking lots, neighborhood roads and back roads. Crews have cleared State Route 93 in Ironton for the most part. State Route 7 in Proctorville is also mostly clear, but beware of slush and icy spots.

Drivers are urged to use caution as they head out.

