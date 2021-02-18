Road crews share concerns about battling back-to-back storms

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been roughly 48 hours since the start of the last ice storm that hit our region, and now crews are having to prepare for a heavy snow storm predicted Wednesday night into Thursday.

“It’s difficult to do that because you just can’t concentrate on one thing,” said Jesse Miller, acting supervisor with the Department of Highways in Putnam County “You have to concentrate on both of them and all of it coming together.”

Miller said DOH crews were working all day Wednesday clearing trees from roadway and trying to bring down other trees they saw as potentially problematic.

“We’re trying to get everything back away from the roads to try and keep this from happening anymore,” he said.

Crews are currently on 12-hour shifts to ensure 24-hour coverage. Miller said they had to bring in additional crews due to the mess the last storm left behind.

“With all the trees down, it makes it a whole lot more difficult because you can’t get to all the roads to get them cleared,” Miller said. “(But) you got to get the trees out first, before you can clear the roads.”

Miller said another difficulty they’re facing is trees that are lying on power lines.

“If they’re laying on a power line or telephone line, we’re not allowed to touch them,” he said. “We have to get ahold of the power company (and) have them come to take care of that.”

With a new storm already starting in Putnam County, road crews are out salting roads and some are out still sawing trees by hand to try and make the cleanup easier.

DOH officials said crews focus on main roads first then move onto secondary roads.

Miller said they are stocked up on salt, have checked all their equipment and are going to continue 24-hour coverage until the end of this next storm.

“Give us some time, be patient with us,” Miller told WSAZ. “We will get to the roads as quick as we can. If there’s an emergency, we’ll put that on the priority list to get it first.”

DOH officials said other hard-hit counties will be seeing similar clean-up efforts. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

