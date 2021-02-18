Scioto County under a level 2 snow emergency

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Sheriff issued a level two snow emergency for the county Thursday morning.

Officials say roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy.

Officials are asking only those who feel it is necessary to drive to be out on the roads.

The Scioto County Courthouse and Job & Family Services will open at 10 AM this morning due to the inclement weather.

