Semi overturns on I-79, multiple lanes shut down

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Several lanes of I-79 North are shut down Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer lost control and overturned.

The accident happened near the Clendenin exit, dispatchers say.

The tractor-trailer landed on its side and is blocking multiple lanes.

The exit ramp at the 19 I79N in Clendenin is closed, dispatchers say.

No word if anyone was hurt during the crash.

