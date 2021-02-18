Advertisement

Semi overturns on I-79, multiple lanes shut down

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Several lanes of I-79 North are shut down Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer lost control and overturned.

The accident happened near the Clendenin exit, dispatchers say.

The tractor-trailer landed on its side and is blocking multiple lanes.

The exit ramp at the 19 I79N in Clendenin is closed, dispatchers say.

No word if anyone was hurt during the crash.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene gathering information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier shows snow totals for third winter storm
A death related to hypothermia has been reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Hypothermia death reported in Boyd County
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast For Wednesday, February 17th, 2021.
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher tracks third winter storm
Governor DeWine
State of emergency declared in Lawrence Co. Ohio
Charleston Police reveals results of Operation Delta 146 Warrant Sweep
72 arrests made in warrant sweep, including one of Officer Johnson’s final cases

Latest News

Road conditions in Ripley 8 a.m. Thursday
Road conditions across the Tri-State
Jo Tremmel, Sanitarian at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, shares some tips and tricks...
Food spoiling after power outages
Tens of thousands without power in the region
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, February 18th, 2021.
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says new snow showers expected later Thursday