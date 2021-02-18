Advertisement

SEVERE WEATHER ROUND 3: Heavy snow moves into region

Several inches of snow fell overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, less than a week after a...
Several inches of snow fell overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, less than a week after a pair of ice storms crippled the Tri-State, leaving thousands without power in freezing temperatures.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:02 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heavy snow is blanketing parts of the region early Thursday morning.

Snow began falling in Huntington shortly before midnight. Several inches of snow are on the ground with more snow expected through the morning hours. The snowfall is the third round of severe weather to hit the region in a week. Ice storms from last Friday and earlier this week have not thawed as temperatures remain below freezing.

WSAZ Severe Weather Forecast

Keep clicking the WSAZ app and WSAZ.com for the latest information on the snowstorm.

