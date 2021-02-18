SEVERE WEATHER ROUND 3: Heavy snow moves into region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heavy snow is blanketing parts of the region early Thursday morning.

Snow began falling in Huntington shortly before midnight. Several inches of snow are on the ground with more snow expected through the morning hours. The snowfall is the third round of severe weather to hit the region in a week. Ice storms from last Friday and earlier this week have not thawed as temperatures remain below freezing.

WSAZ Severe Weather Forecast

