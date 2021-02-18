Advertisement

Silver Alert issued in Ashland

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A silver alert has been issued for a 62-year-old man who police say walked away from his home Thursday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

According to the Ashland Police Department, H. “Eddie” Young has been missing from his home in the 900 block of Gartrell Street since at least 9 a.m.

Police say he is believed to be on foot in the area of Charles Russell.

Young is described as 5′9″, with a thin build, a long gray beard and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray coat and fleece pants.

There is a heavy presence of police and firefighters in this area looking for Young.

If you believe you have seen Young, please notify 911.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier shows snow totals for third winter storm
A death related to hypothermia has been reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Hypothermia death reported in Boyd County
Governor DeWine
State of emergency declared in Lawrence Co. Ohio
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast For Wednesday, February 17th, 2021.
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher tracks third winter storm
Charleston Police reveals results of Operation Delta 146 Warrant Sweep
72 arrests made in warrant sweep, including one of Officer Johnson’s final cases

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 11 deaths, 355 new cases
Kenova Water Works power outage leads to water outage
Jackson and Mason counties added to State of Emergency
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
100 new jobs coming to West Virginia