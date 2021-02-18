Silver Alert issued in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A silver alert has been issued for a 62-year-old man who police say walked away from his home Thursday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

According to the Ashland Police Department, H. “Eddie” Young has been missing from his home in the 900 block of Gartrell Street since at least 9 a.m.

Police say he is believed to be on foot in the area of Charles Russell.

Young is described as 5′9″, with a thin build, a long gray beard and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray coat and fleece pants.

There is a heavy presence of police and firefighters in this area looking for Young.

If you believe you have seen Young, please notify 911.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.