Snow and ice spell fun for some

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Our region has been hit repeatedly with snow and ice, and Thursday was no different.

Snowfall started late Wednesday night, leaving morning travelers with their hands full.

While crews were working on clearing roads, some people were hitting the slopes.

“It’s wonderful for them to have a snow day and for us to have a snow day,” said Ari Spitz, a local parent.

Ari and his wife Emily have been taking their children tubing for years. On Thursday, they chose to go tubing at Cato Park in Charleston. For them, it was the perfect spot.

“It’s not that steep; it’s great for kids,” Spitz said.

Spitz took several trips with his children down the hill, saying the cold wasn’t really a bother.

It was more about enjoying the day off and having fun.

“It’s pretty nice,” Spitz said.

