Advertisement

State of emergency declared in Lawrence Co. Ohio

Governor DeWine
Governor DeWine(n/a)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in Lawrence County.

Announced Wednesday night, the declaration comes after severe weather hammered the county this week.

“The impacts of these weather events are affecting the life, health, safety, and welfare of citizens in Lawrence County where ice, snow, and debris on the roadways are impeding the ability to restore utilities and access emergency services,” DeWine said in a news release.

“With the oncoming snowfall that is expected to complicate the local response, this state of emergency will activate state agencies to assist in clearing debris from roads and with ongoing measures to restore power.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Administrative Services, and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency have all been called upon to help.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four counties
Icy conditions and downed trees have created dangerous driving conditions in the region.
Downed trees and icy conditions close roads
State of Emergency declared in Lawrence County, Ohio
Car becomes trapped underneath tractor-trailer
Power outage
Power outages across the Tri-State

Latest News

A boil water advisory is in effect for all Hecla Water Association customers until Monday.
Boil water advisory in effect for Hecla Water customers in southeastern Ohio
Vaccine Distribution by State
Vaccine Distribution by State
72 arrests made in warrant sweep, including one of Officer Johnson’s final cases
72 arrests made in warrant sweep, including one of Officer Johnson’s final cases
Some stores have not received a shipment of salt for weeks.
Consumers challenged to find rock salt in our region