State of emergency declared in Lawrence Co. Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in Lawrence County.

Announced Wednesday night, the declaration comes after severe weather hammered the county this week.

“The impacts of these weather events are affecting the life, health, safety, and welfare of citizens in Lawrence County where ice, snow, and debris on the roadways are impeding the ability to restore utilities and access emergency services,” DeWine said in a news release.

“With the oncoming snowfall that is expected to complicate the local response, this state of emergency will activate state agencies to assist in clearing debris from roads and with ongoing measures to restore power.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Administrative Services, and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency have all been called upon to help.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.