Tens of thousands without power in the region
(WSAZ) - As of Wednesday evening, AEP workers had restored electric to more than a third of the 97,000 customers in West Virginia left without service after a crippling ice storm Monday night.
However, another weather system overnight brought additional outages and hampered restoration efforts.
As of 8 a.m., AEP is reporting 62,067 total outages in West Virginia.
Cabell still has the most customers in the dark with 22,001 remaining outages.
Wayne is next with 16,302 customer outages.
The following counties are also struggling with widespread power outages:
- Putnam, with 7,144 customer outages
- Lincoln, with 6,879 customers outages
- Jackson, with 3,512 customer outages
- Mason, with 2,830 customer outages
- Mercer, with 1,292 customer outages
- Kanawha, with 956 customer outages
AEP says overall restoration estimates remain unavailable in ice-damaged areas of West Virginia as a more comprehensive picture of damage to electric infrastructure develops.
According to AEP Ohio, Lawrence County still has 6,355 customers without power, followed by Scioto with 286 and Gallia with 272 customers in the dark.
Kentucky Power’s service area is also still recovering from three ice storms in under a week.
The following counties in our coverage area are dealing with widespread power outages:
- Boyd County, Kentucky: 16,634
- Lawrence County, Kentucky: 7,635
- Carter County, Kentucky: 7,204
- Johnson County, Kentucky: 2,744
- Floyd County, Kentucky: 2,199
- Greenup County, Kentucky: 1,474
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest outage information.
