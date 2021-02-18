Tens of thousands without power in the region

(WSAZ) - As of Wednesday evening, AEP workers had restored electric to more than a third of the 97,000 customers in West Virginia left without service after a crippling ice storm Monday night.

However, another weather system overnight brought additional outages and hampered restoration efforts.

As of 8 a.m., AEP is reporting 62,067 total outages in West Virginia.

Cabell still has the most customers in the dark with 22,001 remaining outages.

Wayne is next with 16,302 customer outages.

The following counties are also struggling with widespread power outages:

Putnam, with 7,144 customer outages

Lincoln, with 6,879 customers outages

Jackson, with 3,512 customer outages

Mason, with 2,830 customer outages

Mercer, with 1,292 customer outages

Kanawha, with 956 customer outages

AEP says overall restoration estimates remain unavailable in ice-damaged areas of West Virginia as a more comprehensive picture of damage to electric infrastructure develops.

According to AEP Ohio, Lawrence County still has 6,355 customers without power, followed by Scioto with 286 and Gallia with 272 customers in the dark.

Kentucky Power’s service area is also still recovering from three ice storms in under a week.

The following counties in our coverage area are dealing with widespread power outages:

Boyd County, Kentucky: 16,634

Lawrence County, Kentucky: 7,635

Carter County, Kentucky: 7,204

Johnson County, Kentucky: 2,744

Floyd County, Kentucky: 2,199

Greenup County, Kentucky: 1,474

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest outage information.

