UC sweeps D&E

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Charleston scored 63 points in the first half and cruised to a 109-74 win over Davis & Elkins on Wednesday night at the Wehrle Innovation Center. The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to 11 games with the win. UC (11-2) made nearly 70 percent of its shots in the first half (25-of-36) on its way to a 63-33 lead at the half. The Golden Eagles ended up shooting 64 percent from the field and had assists on 29 of its 43 field goals on the night.

Shunta Wilson led the way for UC with 20 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Gable had 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Keith Williams scored 18 points, while Eddie Colbert added 16 more. Lamont McManus chipped in 10 points. Breland Walton led D&E (3-8) with 20 points. Gyasi Powell scored 17, and Kyle Leslie had 11 points to go with five boards.

Earlier in the evening, Charleston held off Davis & Elkins, 86-80, on Wednesday night and improved to 13-0 on the year with the win, while D&E slipped to 2-11. Charleston led for a majority of the game, but never led by more than 13. Davis & Elkins had the edge in rebounds on the night, 38-35, but the Golden Eagles led in points in the paint by a 52-34 margin.

Brooklyn Pannell, the reigning national player of the week, had 26 points to lead UC. Erykah Russell had 20 points. Trinity Palacio notched 13 points to go with five rebounds and five assists. Anastasiia Zakharova contributed 12 points and seven boards. Jamiyah Johnson had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Allie Taylor also had 22 points for the Senators. Jessica Eadsforth-Yates had 16 points.

Both Charleston programs play at Concord Saturday afternoon.

