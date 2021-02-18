West Virginia American Water | 400 customers without service

(WSAZ) - As of Thursday morning, West Virginia American Water estimates that approximately 400 customers across the Huntington, Salt Rock and Lincoln County area are without water after another round of winter weather.

The company says over the last 24-hours, the number of remote facility power outages was reduced from 48 to 16 with the assistance of generators and the restoration of power. WV American Water says it is working closely with the National Guard, West Virginia Emergency Management and Cabell County Emergency Management on this event.

Crews are coordinating with electric utilities on power outages in impacted areas, and currently, they say there are no available timelines for estimated water service restoration due to the extent of power outages and the need to clear access to remote sites.

Customers that have experienced a water service outage or low water pressure should boil water during the 24-hour period following the restoration of water service. Please be advised that these precautionary measures are ONLY for customers that have lost water service or experienced low water pressure. Once service is restored, bring water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation to a full boil for a minimum of one minute, then cool before use. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be present in the water.

If you have any questions, the public is advised to reach out to the 24/7 call center at 1-800-685-8660.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.