Advertisement

WKYT Sky Eye: Part of parking garage collapses in downtown Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are on the scene of a partially collapsed parking garage in downtown Lexington.

The top deck of a structure on High Street gave out early Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.

We’re told the concrete gave way, to do in part to the weight of all the ice and snow. We’ve also learned that the structure itself is around 50 years old.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, engineers have condemned the structure which is owned by The Webb Companies.

It’s a loss of about 250 parking spaces downtown, right down the street from Rupp Arena behind the 5/3 building.

In a press release, The Webb Companies says they plan to immediately stabilize and repair the structure:

Building ownership has engaged architects, engineers, and consultants to evaluate the structure and make recommendations on stabilizing the site and will immediately begin repairs to stabilize the structure. While taking these necessary measures, we will endeavor to limit any interruptions to traffic.

You can see from our WKYT Sky Eye drone video that the structure won’t be in use any time soon:

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier shows snow totals for third winter storm
A death related to hypothermia has been reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Hypothermia death reported in Boyd County
Governor DeWine
State of emergency declared in Lawrence Co. Ohio
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast For Wednesday, February 17th, 2021.
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher tracks third winter storm
Charleston Police reveals results of Operation Delta 146 Warrant Sweep
72 arrests made in warrant sweep, including one of Officer Johnson’s final cases

Latest News

Cold, flu and COVID-19 prevention
Cold, flu and COVID-19 prevention
Laser light treatments at Living Well
Laser light treatments at Living Well
NASA's newest & most ambitious rover to land on Mars
NASA’s newest & most ambitious rover to land on Mars
Fatal house fire reported in Louisa
Cold, flu and COVID-19 prevention
Cold, flu and COVID-19 prevention