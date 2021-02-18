WKYT Sky Eye: Part of parking garage collapses in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are on the scene of a partially collapsed parking garage in downtown Lexington.

The top deck of a structure on High Street gave out early Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.

We’re told the concrete gave way, to do in part to the weight of all the ice and snow. We’ve also learned that the structure itself is around 50 years old.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, engineers have condemned the structure which is owned by The Webb Companies.

It’s a loss of about 250 parking spaces downtown, right down the street from Rupp Arena behind the 5/3 building.

In a press release, The Webb Companies says they plan to immediately stabilize and repair the structure:

Building ownership has engaged architects, engineers, and consultants to evaluate the structure and make recommendations on stabilizing the site and will immediately begin repairs to stabilize the structure. While taking these necessary measures, we will endeavor to limit any interruptions to traffic.

You can see from our WKYT Sky Eye drone video that the structure won’t be in use any time soon:

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.