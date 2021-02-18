WV State loses twice on Wednesday night

INSTITUTE, W.Va. -- Concord withstood a late charge from West Virginia State and downed the Yellow Jackets, 96-81, on Wednesday night at the Walker Convocation Center. CU led by three at the break and pushed its lead into double digits in the second half before a WVSU run made it a 68-67 game with 8:09 to go. Concord, though, would not allow West Virginia State to ever grab the lead, coming up with an answer down the stretch.

A 16-7 Mountain Lion run that began at the 5:34 mark sealed the game for Concord. Ethan Heller paced Concord (7-5) with a game-high 33 points. He also dished out eight assists on the night. Malik Johnson had 26 points and eight rebounds, and David Mulumba had 14 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out. Anthony Pittman led WVSU (6-5) with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Glen Abram scored 23 points and had seven rebounds. Gus Stone chipped in 12 points.

The first game of the evening was also won by Concord who shot 64 percent from the field in a 104-93 win over West Virginia State. The Mountain Lions (7-5) made 41-of-64 from the field, and scored 60 of its 104 points inside the paint. Riley Fitzwater poured in 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting and had 10 rebounds. Maggie Guynn added 27 more for CU, and Maddie Ratcliff scored 15 points and came up with five steals. Payton Shears had 17 points to lead WVSU (6-6). Destiny Fields scored 14, while Alana Kramer and Shelby Harmeyer each had 11.

Both Yellowjacket programs host West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday afternoon.

