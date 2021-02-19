2 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two more COVID-19-related deaths are reported in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying the latest victims are two men, ages 75 and 71. Their deaths bring the countywide death toll to 249 people.

Health officials also reported 30 more cases since Thursday. Active cases stood at 1,375, while there have been 10,324 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.