Advertisement

2 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Kanawha County

Two more COVID-19-related deaths are reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Two more COVID-19-related deaths are reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia.(loops7 | Getty Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two more COVID-19-related deaths are reported in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying the latest victims are two men, ages 75 and 71. Their deaths bring the countywide death toll to 249 people.

Health officials also reported 30 more cases since Thursday. Active cases stood at 1,375, while there have been 10,324 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several thousand throughout the Tri-State remain without power.
UPDATE | Tens of thousands still without power in the region
Several inches of snow fell overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, less than a week after a...
SEVERE WEATHER ROUND 3: Heavy snow moves into region
Second hypothermia death reported in Boyd County
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier tracks new round of snow
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier tracks new round of snow

Latest News

David Boggs
Man arrested in connection with trafficking heroin
Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 1,993 new cases, 28 more deaths
Accident near 5th Street and I-64 in Cabell County
One taken to hospital after accident
Once in the back of the police cruiser, the suspect manipulated his handcuffs and climbed...
Police: man on the run after stealing police cruiser