Approaching your diet and fat loss goals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Diet trends come and go. With so much information and misinformation circulating, it’s sometimes tough to decide what diet strategy is best for you and you goals.

Coach Chris Lane joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share a simple mathematical approach to your diet and fat loss goals.

For more info on customizing your nutrition and diet:

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.