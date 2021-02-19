Advertisement

Bob Huggins makes Coach of the Year Watch List

OSU’s Chris Holtman also named Friday afternoon
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers shouts to his team during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia)(Dave Eggen/Inertia | Dave Eggen/Inertia)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has been named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. Huggins is one of 15 coaches named to the list and is one of four from the Big 12 Conference. The full list of honorees can be seen below and Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann also made the list.

This season, Huggins has guided WVU to 14 wins so far (seven in the Big 12 Conference), and the Mountaineers have been ranked in the AP Top 25 every week this season. For the fourth consecutive year, Huggins has been named as a nominee for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Huggins has 895 career wins to date and will become the fifth Division I coach all-time to win 900 career games. He is seven wins away from tying Bob Knight for fourth place all-time. 

Coach, School

Casey Alexander, Belmont

Darian DeVries, Drake

Scott Drew, Baylor

Andy Enfield, USC

Mark Few, Gonzaga

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State

Chris Holtmann, Ohio State

Juwan Howard, Michigan

Bob Huggins, West Virginia

Lon Kruger, Oklahoma

Porter Moser, Loyola-Chicago

Nate Oats, Alabama

Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Shaka Smart, Texas

Mike Young, Virginia Tech

