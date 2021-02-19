Cabell County Schools distributing meal packs Friday afternoon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools are handing out three-day meal packs for students who might need them as a result of inclement weather and power outages.

The meals will be available while supplies last at the following areas beginning at 2:30 p.m. Friday:

Cabell Midland High School Salt Rock Elementary School

Milton Pre-K Center

Barboursville Middle School

Southside Elementary School

Central City Elementary School

Meadows Elementary School

Spring Hill Elementary School

Guyandotte Elementary School

Huntington East Middle School

Barker Ridge Fire Station

Bethlehem Baptist Church (Racoon Creek)

Chestnut Grove Church (at 3 p.m.)

Meals are free to any child 18 and younger.

Employees with the Cabell County Schools Food Service Department, principals and central office staff have been preparing the meals.

