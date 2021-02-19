Advertisement

Cabell County Schools distributing meal packs Friday afternoon

Cabell County Schools preparing meals
Cabell County Schools preparing meals
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools are handing out three-day meal packs for students who might need them as a result of inclement weather and power outages.

The meals will be available while supplies last at the following areas beginning at 2:30 p.m. Friday:

  • Cabell Midland High School Salt Rock Elementary School
  • Milton Pre-K Center
  • Barboursville Middle School
  • Southside Elementary School
  • Central City Elementary School
  • Meadows Elementary School
  • Spring Hill Elementary School
  • Guyandotte Elementary School
  • Huntington East Middle School
  • Barker Ridge Fire Station
  • Bethlehem Baptist Church (Racoon Creek)
  • Chestnut Grove Church (at 3 p.m.)

Meals are free to any child 18 and younger.

Employees with the Cabell County Schools Food Service Department, principals and central office staff have been preparing the meals.

