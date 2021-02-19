Cabell County Schools distributing meal packs Friday afternoon
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools are handing out three-day meal packs for students who might need them as a result of inclement weather and power outages.
The meals will be available while supplies last at the following areas beginning at 2:30 p.m. Friday:
- Cabell Midland High School Salt Rock Elementary School
- Milton Pre-K Center
- Barboursville Middle School
- Southside Elementary School
- Central City Elementary School
- Meadows Elementary School
- Spring Hill Elementary School
- Guyandotte Elementary School
- Huntington East Middle School
- Barker Ridge Fire Station
- Bethlehem Baptist Church (Racoon Creek)
- Chestnut Grove Church (at 3 p.m.)
Meals are free to any child 18 and younger.
Employees with the Cabell County Schools Food Service Department, principals and central office staff have been preparing the meals.
