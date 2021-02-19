Advertisement

Coal Grove girls advance in Ohio playoffs

Cold and snow couldn't stop the Hornets game Thursday night.
Cold and snow couldn't stop the Hornets game Thursday night.(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAL GROVE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Coal Grove girls basketball team took another step forward in the Ohio high school basketball playoffs Thursday night. The Hornets beat Federal Hocking by a final of 76-55 as they were led in scoring by Addi Dillow who had 36 points. Kaleigh Murphy and Abbey Hicks also scored in double figures.

Coal Grove plays the winner of Fairland and Chesapeake on Wednesday February 24th.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier shows snow totals for third winter storm
A death related to hypothermia has been reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Hypothermia death reported in Boyd County
Several thousand throughout the Tri-State remain without power.
UPDATE | Tens of thousands still without power in the region
Governor DeWine
State of emergency declared in Lawrence Co. Ohio
Several inches of snow fell overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, less than a week after a...
SEVERE WEATHER ROUND 3: Heavy snow moves into region

Latest News

Poca had their first practice on Wednesday.
Poca gets back on the court
Poca gets back on the court
Herd at Rice is canceled
Herd men not heading to Houston
Golden Eagles beat D&E
UC women beat D&E