Coal Grove girls advance in Ohio playoffs

COAL GROVE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Coal Grove girls basketball team took another step forward in the Ohio high school basketball playoffs Thursday night. The Hornets beat Federal Hocking by a final of 76-55 as they were led in scoring by Addi Dillow who had 36 points. Kaleigh Murphy and Abbey Hicks also scored in double figures.

Coal Grove plays the winner of Fairland and Chesapeake on Wednesday February 24th.

