COVID-19 in W.Va. | 12 deaths within the last 24 hours

Coronavirus in West Virginia
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 12 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 19, 2021, there have been 2,099,685 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 129,055 total cases and 2,248 total deaths.

The deaths include a 51-year old male from Jefferson County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Fayette County, an 87-year old male from Jackson County, an 85-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Wayne County, a 91-year old female from Mercer County, a 92-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old male from Jackson County, and a 54-year old female from Marion County.

295 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

9,624 cases are active.

There have been 117,183 recoveries.

258,451 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 154,798 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,163), Berkeley (9,532), Boone (1,538), Braxton (769), Brooke (1,983), Cabell (7,646), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (460), Fayette (2,587), Gilmer (699), Grant (1,044), Greenbrier (2,371), Hampshire (1,491), Hancock (2,565), Hardy (1,257), Harrison (4,788), Jackson (1,638), Jefferson (3,560), Kanawha (11,795), Lewis (1,012), Lincoln (1,198), Logan (2,643), Marion (3,601), Marshall (2,967), Mason (1,746), McDowell (1,334), Mercer (4,138), Mineral (2,567), Mingo (2,082), Monongalia (7,716), Monroe (930), Morgan (909), Nicholas (1,154), Ohio (3,567), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (794), Pocahontas (580), Preston (2,499), Putnam (4,116), Raleigh (4,561), Randolph (2,356), Ritchie (604), Roane (488), Summers (696), Taylor (1,072), Tucker (495), Tyler (607), Upshur (1,640), Wayne (2,576), Webster (289), Wetzel (1,062), Wirt (341), Wood (6,908), Wyoming (1,716).

