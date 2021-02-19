COVID-19 Ky. | 1,993 new cases, 28 more deaths
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced 1,993 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths.
He said the state’s positivity rate has fallen to 6.89%.
“Overall, our COVID-19 numbers are coming down, which is great news – but we can’t let our guard down when we’re this close to finishing the fight,” Beshear said in a news release.
Since the pandemic started early last spring, 4,401 Kentuckians have died.
