COVID-19 Ky. | 1,993 new cases, 28 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced 1,993 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths.

He said the state’s positivity rate has fallen to 6.89%.

“Overall, our COVID-19 numbers are coming down, which is great news – but we can’t let our guard down when we’re this close to finishing the fight,” Beshear said in a news release.

Since the pandemic started early last spring, 4,401 Kentuckians have died.

