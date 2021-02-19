Advertisement

Fayette County man arrested on murder charge

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Doug Greene was arrested for first-degree...
According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Doug Greene was arrested for first-degree murder.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROBSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Fayette County man was arrested on murder charges early Thursday morning.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Doug Greene was arrested for first-degree murder.

Deputies responded to a shooting call in the Robson area around 2 a.m. Thursday. They arrived and found the victim, Craig Cottle, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

A post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says, “Information suggests that Greene confronted Cottle at his residence, armed with a small caliber handgun.”

Greene is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

