Fayette County man arrested on murder charge

ROBSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Fayette County man was arrested on murder charges early Thursday morning.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Doug Greene was arrested for first-degree murder.

Deputies responded to a shooting call in the Robson area around 2 a.m. Thursday. They arrived and found the victim, Craig Cottle, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

A post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says, “Information suggests that Greene confronted Cottle at his residence, armed with a small caliber handgun.”

Greene is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

