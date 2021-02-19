Advertisement

Fire damages Huntington home, claims pet’s life

Fire damaged a home Friday afternoon in the Guyandotte area of Huntington and claimed a pet's...
Fire damaged a home Friday afternoon in the Guyandotte area of Huntington and claimed a pet’s life.(WSAZ/Sarah Bankston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire damaged a home Friday afternoon in the Guyandotte area and claimed a pet’s life, crews on the scene say.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 500 block of North High Street. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control.

Crews say a puppy died and another was being treated at the scene.

The Huntington Fire Department, Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, and Huntington Animal Control crews were on the scene.

The family wasn’t home at the time. We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

