Governor DeWine visits Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visited Lawrence County Friday morning to tour the areas impacted by the recent ice storms.

The governor declared of state of emergency earlier this week for Lawrence County.

“What I see in Lawrence County is what I expect. The people here are tough, resilient. . .This is a huge hit.” said Governor DeWine.

He also says flooding is a big concern for the future as a result of the storms.

This is a developing story.

