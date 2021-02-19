Advertisement

Health workers suggest safe warmth measures through outages

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond says he’s never seen storms quite like the three that have hammered the region.

“Power has never been out and the damage that’s been done in this area the way it’s happened in Boyd County right now,” Hammond said.

The last week of storms has now become deadly, with two hypothermia deaths reported in Boyd County.

Responders and health care professionals fear that number could increase, especially if people don’t find warmth safely.

“What a lot of people don’t understand, hypothermia happens over a period of time,” Hammond said. “It doesn’t happen right away. By the time someone is so sick that they need help, the body can’t comprehend that, the mind can’t comprehend that because it’s so cold.”

“The main thing to do is bundle up,” said Dr. Stewart Carraway of King’s Daughters Medical Center. “Wear something over your head, toboggan, hoodie and layer up as best as you can and use blankets.”

Dr. Michele Friday at KDMC says that hypothermia isn’t the only risk. With many using alternative ways to heat their home, carbon monoxide poisoning has also been on the rise.

“This is something, it’s a silent killer,” Friday said. “The gas … it’s odorless and it can kill you in the house.”

No matter what the risks, she says now is the time to keep your friends and family close.

“This is the time to go out and make sure our relatives, our friends, our neighbors, and that person that you’ve never even checked on in the past try to check on them if you have the means,” Friday said.

If you need a place to stay warm, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier shows snow totals for third winter storm
A death related to hypothermia has been reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Hypothermia death reported in Boyd County
Several inches of snow fell overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, less than a week after a...
SEVERE WEATHER ROUND 3: Heavy snow moves into region
Governor DeWine
State of emergency declared in Lawrence Co. Ohio
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast For Wednesday, February 17th, 2021.
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher tracks third winter storm

Latest News

Snow plow works to clear parking lots in Ripley following Thursday morning's snow storm.
Ripley crews work to clean up after another blast of winter weather
Kanawha Board of Education approves purchases for new Herbert Hoover High School
Phil Jones uses a broom to clean off his car following Thursday morning's snow storm.
Ripley crews work to clean up following another blast of winter weather
While crews were working on clearing roads, some people were out hitting the slopes.
Snow and ice spell fun for some