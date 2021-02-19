Kanawha Board of Education approves purchases for new Herbert Hoover High School

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The next steps in the process of building a new Herbert Hoover High School were approved Thursday evening by the Kanawha County Board of Education.

In their meeting, the board approved purchases of two new scoreboards, weight room equipment, stage equipment, and the installation of utilities at the site.

The combined purchases will cost more than $550,000. Despite slight delays due to weather, the construction process is still on schedule to be completed in 2022.

The Board also approved a $2.2 million purchase of 5,400 iPads. This purchase will be made through the county’s second round of federal funding due to the pandemic. The iPads will be used to replace outdated devices.

