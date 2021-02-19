Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with trafficking heroin

David Boggs
David Boggs(Dennis K. Brown, Lewis County Detention Center, WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after a search warrant lead to his arrest.

According to Dennis K. Brown, David Vincent Boggs, 54, of Vanceburg, was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin). Additional charges are pending.

The search happened Friday afternoon at Boggs’ residence.

Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens said they have been investigating activity at this residence for several months.

Deputies were able to make two controlled buys at this residence. Both are believed to involve heroin, according to the sheriff.

Boggs was out on bond from another charge when he was arrested.

Vanceburg Police also assisted in the arrest.

“We will locate and identify high-level drug dealers who bring these types of poisonous drugs into our communities where they distribute them to addicts for monetary gain,” said Sheriff Bivens.

Boggs is being held in the Lewis County Detention Center.

