Advertisement

Mobile bunkhouses set up at Huntington Mall for AEP crews

Hundreds of out-of-town power line workers are taking up residence outside the Huntington Mall.
Hundreds of out-of-town power line workers are taking up residence outside the Huntington Mall.(courtesy of Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hundreds of out-of-town power line workers are taking up residence outside the Huntington Mall.

Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum on Thursday said AEP shipped in several dozen mobile bunkhouses from Maysville, Kentucky.

Those quarters are now set up in the old Sears parking lot.

Until now, many of the workers have just been sleeping in their trucks.

The workers restoring service in southern and western West Virginia are in from Kentucky, Ohio, northern West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier shows snow totals for third winter storm
A death related to hypothermia has been reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Hypothermia death reported in Boyd County
Several thousand throughout the Tri-State remain without power.
UPDATE | Tens of thousands still without power in the region
Governor DeWine
State of emergency declared in Lawrence Co. Ohio
Several inches of snow fell overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, less than a week after a...
SEVERE WEATHER ROUND 3: Heavy snow moves into region

Latest News

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Doug Greene was arrested for first-degree...
Fayette County man arrested on murder charge
Crews are removing trees and debris from roads and checking on people who've been without heat...
National Guard helping with ice storm aftermath in Wayne County
Vaccine Distribution by State
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
A power line sparked Thursday near a WSAZ crew in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Power line sparks above WSAZ crew