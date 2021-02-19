Mobile bunkhouses set up at Huntington Mall for AEP crews

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hundreds of out-of-town power line workers are taking up residence outside the Huntington Mall.

Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum on Thursday said AEP shipped in several dozen mobile bunkhouses from Maysville, Kentucky.

Those quarters are now set up in the old Sears parking lot.

Until now, many of the workers have just been sleeping in their trucks.

The workers restoring service in southern and western West Virginia are in from Kentucky, Ohio, northern West Virginia and Wisconsin.

