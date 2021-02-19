One taken to hospital after accident

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after an accident.

It happened around 4 p.m. Friday near the junction of Interstate 64 and 5th Street Road.

Several agencies responded.

Two vehicles were involved, according to dispatch.

The scene has been cleared.

No other details have been released.

