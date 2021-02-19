Poca gets back on the court

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There was a collective “oh no” from many West Virginia high school athletes Sunday night when a winter ice storm closed schools and delayed the start of practice. Two days later, the Poca Dots couldn’t wait any more and got back on the court. The last game they played was a March 6th, 2020 post-season triple overtime thriller win over Winfield. Their first one of this school year could possibly be 364 days later. WSAZ caught up with them for their return to hoops.

Here’s the story that aired Thursday evening.

