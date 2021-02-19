Police: man on the run after stealing police cruiser

HANGING ROCK, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Police in Lawrence County are searching for a man accused of stealing three cars, including a police cruiser, early Friday morning.

The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Hanging Rock police officer initially pulled over the suspect, Bryce Hogan, along U.S. 52 for going 100 miles per hour at 7:50 a.m. Friday.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says the Hanging Rock police officer discovered the vehicle Hogan was driving was reported stolen, and put him in handcuffs.

Police say once Hogan was placed in the back of the Hanging Rock Police cruiser, he was able to break free from his handcuffs and climbed through the middle window to reach the empty driver’s seat. Police tell WSAZ this happened as they were in the middle of their investigation.

Police say Hogan fled in the cruiser and headed to the State Route 93 exit, crossed to State Route 141, and then kept driving past county roads from there.

OSHP says they eventually found the stolen police cruiser along County Road 52 at 8:07 a.m., which had been sitting on the side of the road without the suspect in the car.

Troopers say another person was sitting in the stolen cruiser-- a victim who was warming up after being carjacked by Hogan.

The victim told police Hogan pulled them over in the stolen cruiser and was ordered to get out of their car. Hogan took off in their car right after.

Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson says his office is looking at several charges, including felony theft charges, felony escape charges, felony fleeing and eluding charges, and felony charges for impersonating a police officer.

A BOLO has been issued for Hogan as well as the stolen car found on County Road 52, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The car is described as a maroon 2012 Chrysler 200 with Ohio tags GLE 1561.

Anderson says should the public come into contact with Hogan, they should immediately contact law enforcement.

Troopers say the Hanging Rock Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were involved.

