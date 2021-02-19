Ripley crews work to clean up after another blast of winter weather

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday morning’s winter storm caused a number of crashes on Interstate 77 in Jackson County, including a jackknifed tractor-trailer that closed the northbound lanes for around two hours.

Snow quickly accumulated around 4 inches in the Ripley area before sunrise as plow drivers struggled to keep up with the snowfall. Drivers struggled to find traction on I-77, with only one lane of tire tracks clear in many areas.

Plows were able to catch up and make significant progress once the snow stopped around 7 a.m. Most major roads in Ripley were completely clear, just wet with a bit of slush, by lunch time, and a number of secondary roads were also passable.

“Where we are at, the back roads are really bad, but the main roads didn’t seem too bad this morning,” driver Missy Somerville said. “I just took my time on my way to work in case I had to stop suddenly.”

Somerville said Thursday’s snow storm was a lot easier to deal with compared to the two ice storms the area has experienced during the past week. She was able to get a lot more traction on the road as plows cleared the way and put down salt.

Plow drivers, including Tony Boggs and his company Jackson County Lawn Enforcement, started working early in the morning in an attempt to allow businesses it clears parking lots for to open on time.

“Snow is much easier to deal with than ice,” Boggs said. “You can still travel in snow. Ice makes it really, really difficult to do anything with. You can’t push ice with the snow blade, that is pretty ineffective.”

With the roads cleared, many people brushed their cars off and got a late start to the morning. Drivers were able to easily get the fluffy snow out of the way before rain moved into the area and made it much heavier.

“I come out and start the vehicles, make sure they are ready to go,” Phil Jones said. “Use the shovel on the sidewalk and driveway, but there is ice under all of this snow and you can’t clean it off. Unless we have a warm spell, we probably won’t get rid of the ice under the snow. That’s what makes it so dangerous.”

Jones has not lost power at his home in any of the three recent winter storms, but he is concerned the weight of the heavy snow will add to the ice that is already pulling tree branches lower, possibly taking out a power line or falling on to his house.

“I’ve heard them falling all around,” Jones said. “It sounds like guns going off, cracking, popping.”

Around 3,500 people in Jackson County were without power following Thursday’s snow storm. That is significantly below the 9,000 that were in the dark following Monday’s ice storm, but the county was still added to Gov. Jim Justice’s state of emergency list to provide resources to make repairs.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.