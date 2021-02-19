Say it ain’t snow

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Sorry for the poor grammar Language Arts teachers, but to make my point, I use the colloquial contraction for effect. After all it has snowed, sleeted or freezing rained 14 of the first 19 days of the frozen month of February. Just about one month now until spring, Punxsutawney Phil permitting.

Thursday’s healthy 3″-6″ of snow has left behind a slushy mess on top of the early week icefall. To add a bit more to the intrigue, a fresh coating of wet snow was falling late Thursday night. While this new round of light snow will only leaving behind a dusting to half inch, it will be followed by a drop in temperature into the 20s by dawn. That means the fresh coating will cover over a mass of frozen slush left behind the Thursday snow onslaught.

Friday’s grey skies will feature a stiff north breeze with flurries occasionally dancing through the region. Friday night another weak round of ground whitening light snow is possible.

Saturday and Sunday will start out frigid with lows in the teens (if not single numbers) turning any daytime slush into rock solid ice. By day partial sunshine will only muster a high on Saturday near freezing though Sunday’s expected south wind flow should bring 40 degree air into the mix.

By Monday a new southern low and western front is likely to deliver a mixed bag of rain and snow with a fresh nighttime accumulation a good bet.

Our forecast for next week is for the first 50 degree air in a month. We shall see if the snow and ice melt fast enough for that scenario to turn into ground truth!

