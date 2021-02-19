Advertisement

Several thousand without power across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - Over 55,000 customers with Appalachian Power in West Virginia are in the dark Friday.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, the following counties in our coverage area in the mountain state are dealing with power outages:

  • Cabell County: 17,357
  • Wayne County: 14,543
  • Putnam County: 6,175
  • Lincoln County: 5,797
  • Mason County: 2,752
  • Jackson County: 2,975

In Lawrence County, Ohio, 4,373 customers with AEP are still in the dark.

Customers with Kentucky Power are also without electricity. In eastern Kentucky, there are 26,739 people experiencing outages.

The following counties are also struggling with widespread power outages:

  • Boyd County: 11,388
  • Lawrence County: 5,200
  • Carter County: 3,564
  • Greenup County: 1,815

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several thousand throughout the Tri-State remain without power.
UPDATE | Tens of thousands still without power in the region
Several inches of snow fell overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, less than a week after a...
SEVERE WEATHER ROUND 3: Heavy snow moves into region
Second hypothermia death reported in Boyd County
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier tracks new round of snow
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier tracks new round of snow

Latest News

Power line
Valley Cakes & Cafe owner offering free lunch and dinner to power crews
Dr. Chad Lavender with Marshall Orthopaedics shares information on a new innovative ACL surgery...
Orthopaedic Surgery Advances
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, February 19th, 2021.
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says snow flurries and cold temperatures expected
Ohio Gov. to tour Lawrence Co. Friday
Ohio Gov. to tour Lawrence Co. Friday