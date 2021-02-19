Several thousand without power across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WSAZ) - Over 55,000 customers with Appalachian Power in West Virginia are in the dark Friday.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, the following counties in our coverage area in the mountain state are dealing with power outages:

Cabell County: 17,357

Wayne County: 14,543

Putnam County: 6,175

Lincoln County: 5,797

Mason County: 2,752

Jackson County: 2,975

In Lawrence County, Ohio, 4,373 customers with AEP are still in the dark.

Customers with Kentucky Power are also without electricity. In eastern Kentucky, there are 26,739 people experiencing outages.

The following counties are also struggling with widespread power outages:

Boyd County: 11,388

Lawrence County: 5,200

Carter County: 3,564

Greenup County: 1,815

