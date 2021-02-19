Several thousand without power across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST
(WSAZ) - Over 55,000 customers with Appalachian Power in West Virginia are in the dark Friday.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, the following counties in our coverage area in the mountain state are dealing with power outages:
- Cabell County: 17,357
- Wayne County: 14,543
- Putnam County: 6,175
- Lincoln County: 5,797
- Mason County: 2,752
- Jackson County: 2,975
In Lawrence County, Ohio, 4,373 customers with AEP are still in the dark.
Customers with Kentucky Power are also without electricity. In eastern Kentucky, there are 26,739 people experiencing outages.
The following counties are also struggling with widespread power outages:
- Boyd County: 11,388
- Lawrence County: 5,200
- Carter County: 3,564
- Greenup County: 1,815
