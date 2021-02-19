Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two additional deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported on Friday.

According to the Meigs County Health Department, both people were in the 70 to 79-year-old age group. This brings the total number of deaths to 33 since the pandemic started.

11 new cases were reported. The county has had 1,366 total cases since the outbreak began.

61 cases are active.

Four more hospitalizations have occurred within the last 24 hours. 71 people have been hospitalized overall.

Six more residents of Meigs County have recovered. The total number of recovered cases is 1,272.

