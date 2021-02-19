Valley Cakes & Cafe owner offering free lunch and dinner to power crews

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The owner of Valley Cakes & Cafe says they are offering free lunch and dinner to linemen and women working to restore power.

The restaurant, located at 3 Valley Park Drive in Hurricane, will be open from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday.

They will offer soup and sandwiches including chili, potato soup, grilled cheese and peanut butter sandwiches.

