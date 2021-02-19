Advertisement

Valley Cakes & Cafe owner offering free lunch and dinner to power crews

Power line
Power line(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The owner of Valley Cakes & Cafe says they are offering free lunch and dinner to linemen and women working to restore power.

The restaurant, located at 3 Valley Park Drive in Hurricane, will be open from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday.

They will offer soup and sandwiches including chili, potato soup, grilled cheese and peanut butter sandwiches.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several thousand throughout the Tri-State remain without power.
UPDATE | Tens of thousands still without power in the region
Several inches of snow fell overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, less than a week after a...
SEVERE WEATHER ROUND 3: Heavy snow moves into region
Second hypothermia death reported in Boyd County
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier tracks new round of snow
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier tracks new round of snow

Latest News

Several thousand without power across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Dr. Chad Lavender with Marshall Orthopaedics shares information on a new innovative ACL surgery...
Orthopaedic Surgery Advances
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, February 19th, 2021.
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says snow flurries and cold temperatures expected
Ohio Gov. to tour Lawrence Co. Friday
Ohio Gov. to tour Lawrence Co. Friday