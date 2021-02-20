COVID-19 in W.Va. | Six more people have died from the coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 20, 2021, there have been 2,108,319 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 129,364 total cases and 2,254 total deaths.

The deaths include an 83-year old female from Mercer County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Gilmer County, an 87-year old female from Logan County, and a 60-year old male from Fayette County.

309 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

9,136 cases are still active.

There have been 117,974 recoveries.

267,606 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 163,208 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,166), Berkeley (9,551), Boone (1,541), Braxton (769), Brooke (1,990), Cabell (7,679), Calhoun (219), Clay (370), Doddridge (464), Fayette (2,596), Gilmer (701), Grant (1,047), Greenbrier (2,371), Hampshire (1,495), Hancock (2,570), Hardy (1,258), Harrison (4,795), Jackson (1,639), Jefferson (3,561), Kanawha (11,836), Lewis (1,014), Lincoln (1,205), Logan (2,651), Marion (3,605), Marshall (2,970), Mason (1,753), McDowell (1,335), Mercer (4,150), Mineral (2,570), Mingo (2,087), Monongalia (7,739), Monroe (931), Morgan (910), Nicholas (1,156), Ohio (3,578), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (794), Pocahontas (581), Preston (2,505), Putnam (4,124), Raleigh (4,579), Randolph (2,362), Ritchie (606), Roane (488), Summers (696), Taylor (1,072), Tucker (495), Tyler (609), Upshur (1,651), Wayne (2,578), Webster (290), Wetzel (1,062), Wirt (341), Wood (6,925), Wyoming (1,717).

