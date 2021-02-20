Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | Six more people have died from the coronavirus

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 20, 2021, there have been 2,108,319 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 129,364 total cases and 2,254 total deaths.

The deaths include an 83-year old female from Mercer County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Gilmer County, an 87-year old female from Logan County, and a 60-year old male from Fayette County.

309 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

9,136 cases are still active.

There have been 117,974 recoveries.

267,606 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 163,208 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,166), Berkeley (9,551), Boone (1,541), Braxton (769), Brooke (1,990), Cabell (7,679), Calhoun (219), Clay (370), Doddridge (464), Fayette (2,596), Gilmer (701), Grant (1,047), Greenbrier (2,371), Hampshire (1,495), Hancock (2,570), Hardy (1,258), Harrison (4,795), Jackson (1,639), Jefferson (3,561), Kanawha (11,836), Lewis (1,014), Lincoln (1,205), Logan (2,651), Marion (3,605), Marshall (2,970), Mason (1,753), McDowell (1,335), Mercer (4,150), Mineral (2,570), Mingo (2,087), Monongalia (7,739), Monroe (931), Morgan (910), Nicholas (1,156), Ohio (3,578), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (794), Pocahontas (581), Preston (2,505), Putnam (4,124), Raleigh (4,579), Randolph (2,362), Ritchie (606), Roane (488), Summers (696), Taylor (1,072), Tucker (495), Tyler (609), Upshur (1,651), Wayne (2,578), Webster (290), Wetzel (1,062), Wirt (341), Wood (6,925), Wyoming (1,717).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once in the back of the police cruiser, the suspect manipulated his handcuffs and climbed...
Man carjacked by thief who pulled him over in police cruiser
Train vs Semi in Wayne County, West Virginia
UPDATE | Ice may have caused a train and semi to collide
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor announces lowering of restrictions
The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant detected in W.Va.
Accident near 5th Street and I-64 in Cabell County
One taken to hospital after accident

Latest News

Boone County deputies say if you have any information, you should contact (304) 369-9913.
Deputies seek information on person of interest in overnight break-in
Fairland beats Chesapeake
Thousands still without power in Lincoln County
Though the storm damage is minimal in Lincoln County, they're still feeling the effects from...
Minimal damage but thousands still without power in Lincoln County