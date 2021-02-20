Advertisement

Deputies seek information on person of interest in overnight break-in

Boone County deputies say if you have any information, you should contact (304) 369-9913.
Boone County deputies say if you have any information, you should contact (304) 369-9913.(Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering incident at the Hatfield McCoy Mart along US 119 in Danville.

It happened during the overnight hours leading into Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office has released pictures from surveillance photos and say more information will come later Saturday.

Deputies are working a Breaking and Entering of the Hatfield McCoy Mart along US 119 at Danville overnight. Here are...

Posted by Boone County WV Sheriff on Saturday, February 20, 2021

Right now, Boone County deputies say if you have any information, you should contact (304) 369-9913.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once in the back of the police cruiser, the suspect manipulated his handcuffs and climbed...
Man carjacked by thief who pulled him over in police cruiser
Train vs Semi in Wayne County, West Virginia
UPDATE | Ice may have caused a train and semi to collide
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor announces lowering of restrictions
The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant detected in W.Va.
Accident near 5th Street and I-64 in Cabell County
One taken to hospital after accident

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | Six more people have died from the coronavirus
Fairland beats Chesapeake
Thousands still without power in Lincoln County
Though the storm damage is minimal in Lincoln County, they're still feeling the effects from...
Minimal damage but thousands still without power in Lincoln County