Deputies seek information on person of interest in overnight break-in

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering incident at the Hatfield McCoy Mart along US 119 in Danville.

It happened during the overnight hours leading into Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office has released pictures from surveillance photos and say more information will come later Saturday.

Deputies are working a Breaking and Entering of the Hatfield McCoy Mart along US 119 at Danville overnight. Here are... Posted by Boone County WV Sheriff on Saturday, February 20, 2021

Right now, Boone County deputies say if you have any information, you should contact (304) 369-9913.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.