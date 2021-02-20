Advertisement

Fairland tops Panthers in Ohio girls playoffs

By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PROCTORVILLE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Fairland Lady Dragons jumped out to an 11-1 lead and held off Chesapeake Friday night in the Ohio Division III high school girls playoffs. The final score was 54-40 as the Dragons were led by Tomi Hinkle who scored 19 points. Emma Marshall and Bree Allen also reached double figures in scoring.

The win sets up a massive District semi-final matchup next Wednesday night between Fairland and Coal Grove who are a combined 41-4.

