First Warning Forecast | One last cold day before thaw arrives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The past ten days will certainly be memorable weather-wise after three big winter storms impacted the region with snow, ice, and cold temperatures. Huntington Tri-State Airport has now gone 10 days in a row with a temperature at or below the freezing mark. This stretch will extend one more day before temperatures moderate for the week ahead. While there are some chances for precipitation, no major winter storms look to be on the horizon just yet.

Saturday morning starts with bitter temperatures in the low to mid teens, along with some sunshine. More clouds move in later in the morning and during the afternoon with flurries still possible. High temperatures rise to near 30 degrees, but there will still be some melting of snow and ice.

Any daytime melting abruptly halts Saturday night as a clear sky and calm wind allows temperatures to fall to the teens again. Watch for slick spots on roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots.

Expect sunshine to start the day on Sunday, followed by increasing clouds for the afternoon. High temperatures will finally rise above the freezing mark to the low 40s.

The next system swings through Sunday night into Monday morning. This will bring mostly rain to the Tri-State, although some snow could mix in at times. Temperatures stay just above freezing in the mid 30s, so no major impacts are anticipated.

Rain and snow showers linger through Monday morning before tapering during the afternoon. The sky will stay mostly cloudy as high temperatures rise to the low 40s.

Tuesday will be a dry day with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures moderate to the upper 40s.

Wednesday provides the nicest weather this week with ample sunshine and temperatures rising all the way to the mid 50s for the afternoon.

High temperatures get knocked back down to the mid 40s on Thursday, then to near 40 degrees by Friday. Thursday will be mostly dry outside of a chance for a passing shower in the morning. Friday brings another chance for rain and snow showers.

