First Warning Forecast | Tamer, warmer week lies ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Compared to the past week, the weather this week will not be as active, nor as cold. While there are opportunities for precipitation, no major storms are on the horizon. Afternoon temperatures will also rise well above freezing and, in some locations, could near the 60-degree mark on Wednesday.

Flurries linger in spots through the early evening hours on Saturday, then taper by midnight as clouds decrease. Overnight, a mainly clear sky and calm wind, combined with the remaining snow cover, will allow temperatures to fall to the low to mid teens. Be mindful of patchy black ice on side roads, driveways, and sidewalks.

After the bitter start, Sunday finally sees highs recover to the low 40s for the afternoon. A mostly sunny morning will be followed by a cloudier afternoon, but dry conditions are expected.

Rain showers move in late Sunday night into Monday morning. Some snow may mix in, but temperatures stay above freezing in the mid 30s, so no major impacts are anticipated. In general, a quarter inch or less of precipitation will be seen.

Showers taper for Monday afternoon, but clouds linger. High temperatures rise to the low 40s again.

Tuesday will see a mix of clouds and sun as high temperatures reach the upper 40s.

On Wednesday, expect a mostly sunny sky with highs rising all the way to the mid 50s. Some southern locations could get closer to 60 degrees!

A cold front crosses Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing a quick passing round of light rain showers. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be knocked back down to the mid 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

A few light snow showers are possible Thursday night into Friday morning, then Friday afternoon will see highs near 40 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

Clouds increase on Saturday as high temperatures reach the upper 40s. There is a chance for rain showers later in the day.

