Heritage Farm works to rebuild after tree damage

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Countless trees have fallen across Heritage Farm Museum & Village in Huntington from built-up ice and snow.

“There’s hundreds and hundreds of trees down. There’s at least an inch of ice on every branch,” said manager Audy Perry.

Many are blocking off the paths.

Meanwhile, workers have been branching out to get essentials.

“We cut out so we could get up there to get gasoline,” Perry said.

Perry and his wife Laura manage the farm. He says, along with having no power for roughly two weeks, they’ve been keeping a close eye on their generators -- making sure all animals are kept warm.

When the trees came crashing down, though, concerns ran high.

“First thing was to run out and check on all the animals and make sure everything was OK,” an employee said.

As it ends up, all were found safe and sound.

As Heritage Farm officials wait for the power to return, they will start working to rebuild their maintenance building and repairing roof damage.

None of the exhibits or activity areas have been damaged.

“I mean, yeah stuff got tore up and stuff, but ya know could have been a lot worse,” Perry said.

He and his wife say they’re thankful for the help of others.

“We started looking around and were like ‘oh my goodness’... just about that time, six fellas walked up and were ready to help. We call them Laura’s angels,” Perry said.

All the while, they continue picking up the pieces -- remaining thankful that everyone is OK.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.