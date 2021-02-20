Advertisement

‘Honestly I was just walking, just doing my job’: Corbin letter carrier delivers mail on foot during winter storm

By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Corbin letter carrier’s acts of kindness are encouraging people throughout the city. A video has been circulating on Twitter, showing Mark Lester walking through snow and ice during the winter storm to deliver mail.

“Honestly I was just walking, just doing my job,” Lester said.

During the worst winter storm Kentucky’s seen in years, Lester may have thought he was just doing his job, but turns out, he was actually inspiring a city full of people running low on heat... and hope.

“A few people said they were encouraged when they saw me out of the truck. I didn’t know such a simple thing would actually encourage so many people, but I’m glad it did,” Lester said.

A city letter carrier since 2003, Lester knew his truck wouldn’t make it over the snow and ice. Rather than turning around, he hopped out, determined to go on foot.

“You set a goal. You’re passionate about it. Just layer up, do the basic winter things and set a goal. My goal Tuesday was 100 percent and I made it,” Lester said.

Caught on video by a neighbor, Lester was seen delivering mail on foot about 500 yards up and down city streets.

“You think about other people first. There’s people that rely on us for medicine. Small businesses are really relying on us to get there stuff out right now,” Lester said.

An act of kindness done when he thought no one was watching.

“Our motto you know, neither rain, sleet, snow, hail, nor dark of night. In Kentucky we can see it all in one day. And that’s the thing about being here, I just consider it a blessing to work in my hometown,” Lester said.

Snow and ice can accumulate in piles around your mailbox after streets have been plowed. Lester says it does help mail carriers when the area around your mailbox is kept clear.

But he knows not everyone can physically do that, making his decision to walk mail door to door an easy one.

