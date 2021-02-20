Advertisement

Man arrested after pursuit in Meigs County, Ohio

A man from Meigs County faces charges after a pursuit Wednesday in Langsville, Ohio.(Meigs County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Meigs County faces charges after a pursuit Wednesday in Langsville, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it started near the area of state routes 325 and 124 when they noticed a pickup truck go left of center several times. The pursuit continued onto Dexter Road and multiple backroads before the truck crashed into a ditch near Harmon Road.

According to investigators, the man driving the truck took off running and was later arrested.

Levi A. McGrath, 39, of Langsville, faces failure to comply charges, as well as possible other charges after a grand jury reviews the evidence. Deputies say a 31-year-old woman from Pomeroy, Ohio, a passenger in the truck, was arrested on active warrants.

