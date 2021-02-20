Minimal damage but thousands still without power in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While Lincoln County did not see too many downed trees and power lines, its residents are still feeling the effects of several recent storms that hit our region in roughly a week.

“We had a limited amount of damage during the first storm but everything really started Sunday night into Monday morning,” said Emergency Services Director Allen Holder. “When we woke up (on Monday), we started with I think about 65 percent of the county that was without power.”

Holder said Lincoln County gets its electricity from surrounding counties like Kanawha, Cabell and Wayne. The Alum Creek area, which receives power from Charleston, along with the Harts area of the county were “untouched” when it comes to power outages. But the more populated areas of the county such as Hamlin, West Hamlin, Branchland and Midkiff areas felt the repercussions from the storm on Monday night.

“So much of the power that’s fed into Lincoln County, comes from Cabell County and Wayne County,” Holder told WSAZ. “(But) a lot of that electric distribution system (has) been damaged.”

Across the county, Volunteer Fire Departments offered to be warming shelters for areas experiencing outages. In Hamlin, the fire department opened its doors Monday evening to the public for 24 hours a day.

“We have been here since Monday evening, serving meals and drinks,” said Hamlin Fire Chief Bobby Stickler. “Red Cross donated extra cots (to sleep on) because, throughout the county they ran out.”

Stickler said many of the firefighters have taken vacation days from their full-time jobs to ensure someone is able to run the warming shelter for all hours of the day and night.

“We will continue to stay open until everyone has a warm place to stay,” he said.

Holder said besides keeping county residents warm and safe, their other main focus is to maintain a water supply for the public water system.

“We have numerous distribution facilities across the county that don’t have power, so they can’t pump water,” Holder said. “So we have borrowed generators, we’ve used our own generators. Mason, Kanawha and Logan counties (and) the National Guard (have) loaned us generators that we’ve used at water pumping facilities across the county to keep the water on.”

On Tuesday, Lincoln County was put under a state of emergency which provided additional resources of help for the county from the state.

Holder said on top of loaning out generators, the state has also provided skids of bottles of water and hundreds of “meals ready to eat” for warming shelters and anyone in need throughout the county.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, hundreds of households throughout the county got their power turned back on but Holder says there are still about 35 percent of households in the dark.

Hamlin Fire Department said they will remain open to anyone who is still without power.

