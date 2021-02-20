Advertisement

Motorists should expect delays for several hours on I-64

Drivers should expect intermittent delays and rolling stops through 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Drivers should expect intermittent delays and rolling stops through 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.(Hunter Ellison/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia 511 says drivers traveling on the east and westbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 7.5 in Cabell County should expect intermittent delays and rolling stops through 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officials say utility contractors will be hanging powerlines across the interstates. They’re also asking drivers to watch out for crews working near the travel lanes.

WSAZ has a crew on scene. While the westbound lanes were flowing freely, the eastbound lanes are down to one lane right before the 5th Street exit.

Photojournalist Hunter Ellison reports officials on scene say they will stop all traffic a little after 11:00 a.m. so crews can run one of the lines across the interstate.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once in the back of the police cruiser, the suspect manipulated his handcuffs and climbed...
Man carjacked by thief who pulled him over in police cruiser
Train vs Semi in Wayne County, West Virginia
UPDATE | Ice may have caused a train and semi to collide
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor announces lowering of restrictions
The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant detected in W.Va.
Accident near 5th Street and I-64 in Cabell County
One taken to hospital after accident

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs...
US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany
Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | Six more people have died from the coronavirus
Boone County deputies say if you have any information, you should contact (304) 369-9913.
Deputies seek information on person of interest in overnight break-in
Fairland beats Chesapeake