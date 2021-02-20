Motorists should expect delays for several hours on I-64

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia 511 says drivers traveling on the east and westbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 7.5 in Cabell County should expect intermittent delays and rolling stops through 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officials say utility contractors will be hanging powerlines across the interstates. They’re also asking drivers to watch out for crews working near the travel lanes.

WSAZ has a crew on scene. While the westbound lanes were flowing freely, the eastbound lanes are down to one lane right before the 5th Street exit.

Photojournalist Hunter Ellison reports officials on scene say they will stop all traffic a little after 11:00 a.m. so crews can run one of the lines across the interstate.

