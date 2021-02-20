MU tennis beats Bellarmine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University women’s tennis (3-2) swept the Bellarmine Knights (0-4), 7-0, on Friday in Barboursville at the 7827 Tennis Center. The Herd did not a drop a set.

“It was good to come off the win against Furman and win today,” Marshall head coach John Mercer said. “It was good to see a couple of local kids on the other team in Ava Ratcliff and Channing Varnum get to play. Some of our players got an opportunity to play today and they took advantage of it and played well. It’s good for us in the future. We have a tough schedule coming up. There aren’t any easy ones on there.”

Marshall started out on a hot streak as Madi Ballow and Madison Riley took their doubles match, 6-1, to seal the doubles point after a walkover on court three. Daniela Dankanych and Rieke Gillar followed up with a 6-2 win on court one.

In singles, MU took court six on a walkover. Liz Stefancic then took her match on court four, 6-2, 6-0, to give the Herd a 3-0 lead. Dankanych sealed the match for the Green and White with a 6-1, 6-0 victory on court one, but the teams decided to finish on all courts.

Jutte Van Hansewyck then won on court two, 6-4, 6-2, and Gabrielle Clairotte won her contest on court three, 6-3, 6-1. Gillar then rallied in the second set after she was down a pair of games to finish off the Herd sweep 6-1, 6-4, on court six.

Bellarmine features two former prep tennis stars on their team. They are Huntington High’s Ava Ratcliff and Cabell Midland’s Channing Varnum.

