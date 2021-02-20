Advertisement

National Guard activated to help in southeast Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine visits Lawrence County, Ohio
Gov. Mike DeWine visits Lawrence County, Ohio
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio National Guard has been activated to help with storm damage in Lawrence and Gallia counties.

That is according to a news release Friday night from Gov. Mike DeWine.

DeWine toured the area earlier in the day Friday.

DeWine also announced Gallia County has been placed under a state of emergency. Lawrence County was put under a state of emergency Wednesday night.

According to a news release:

“Members of the 1191st Engineer Company in Portsmouth were placed on state active duty this afternoon to assist local authorities in Lawrence and Gallia counties with the removal of downed trees that are interfering with work to restore power and are obstructing area ditches, creeks, and streams.”

DeWine went on to say in the release, “Thousands of people in the area are still without power because downed trees are getting in the way of utility crews that are trying to fix the power lines. By calling in the Ohio National Guard, we can help restore power faster and also prevent future flooding by removing debris from the water before the weather warms up.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Administrative Services, and Ohio Emergency Management Agency are also helping in the storm recovery efforts.

