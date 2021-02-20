One dead in early morning crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- One man is dead after an early morning crash Saturday, according to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP tells WSAZ the victim is 42-year-old Elmer B. Parsons III of Racine, Ohio. Troopers say the fatal crash, which only involved one vehicle, happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. It closed the road for several hours.

According to police, Parsons was driving a 1996 GMC Sierra as he traveled northeast on SR 124 near milepost 40. At some point, Parsons lost control on the ice covered road, causing him to go off the left side striking an embankment.

The impact of the crash ejected Parsons out of the truck.

The crash remains under investigation.

