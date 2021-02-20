Advertisement

One dead in early morning crash

The impact of the crash ejected Parsons out of the truck.
The impact of the crash ejected Parsons out of the truck.(KXII)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- One man is dead after an early morning crash Saturday, according to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP tells WSAZ the victim is 42-year-old Elmer B. Parsons III of Racine, Ohio. Troopers say the fatal crash, which only involved one vehicle, happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. It closed the road for several hours.

According to police, Parsons was driving a 1996 GMC Sierra as he traveled northeast on SR 124 near milepost 40. At some point, Parsons lost control on the ice covered road, causing him to go off the left side striking an embankment.

The impact of the crash ejected Parsons out of the truck.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once in the back of the police cruiser, the suspect manipulated his handcuffs and climbed...
Man carjacked by thief who pulled him over in police cruiser
Train vs Semi in Wayne County, West Virginia
UPDATE | Ice may have caused a train and semi to collide
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor announces lowering of restrictions
The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant detected in W.Va.
Accident near 5th Street and I-64 in Cabell County
One taken to hospital after accident

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs...
US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany
Drivers should expect intermittent delays and rolling stops through 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Motorists should expect delays for several hours on I-64
Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | Six more people have died from the coronavirus
Boone County deputies say if you have any information, you should contact (304) 369-9913.
Deputies seek information on person of interest in overnight break-in