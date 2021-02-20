Three UK COVID-19 variant cases reported at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University announced Saturday afternoon that three cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 have been reported in Morgantown.

University officials say two of the cases are WVU students.

WVU says genetic sequencing of samples from the WVU Medicine testing program detected the B.1.1.7 variant in test samples from the Morgantown campus this week.

University officials say WVU is working closely with the Monongalia County Health Department in its case investigation and contact tracing. Health officials say it is believed that the three individuals who have tested positive for the variant are related to one another and have not visited the WVU campus during their infectious period.

“While this is not unexpected, it reinforces why it is so important to protect yourself and others by continuing to wear a mask when you are in public spaces and around others you do not live with, wash your hands frequently and carefully self-monitor for symptoms,”said WVU vice president for health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health Dr. Jeffrey Coben,.

The B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the U.K. variant, is belived to be more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19.

