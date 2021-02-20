Advertisement

UK COVID-19 variant detected in W.Va.

3 cases detected
The coronavirus
(Terri Russell)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- What is commonly known as the UK Variant of COVID-19 has been detected in West Virginia, according to a news release from the West Virginia DHHR.

The variant has been reported in 42 other states for a total of 1,523 cases. The variant is present in all states that border West Virginia.

Three cases have been found in the north central part of the Mountain State, according to health officials.

“While the presence of this COVID-19 variant in West Virginia is not surprising, it’s a good motivator for us to double down on the prevention efforts we’ve had in place for many months now,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, in a news release.

“Now that we have this confirmation, as Governor Justice always says; it’s not time to be fearful, it’s time to be smart. All West Virginians should continue hand washing, social distancing, proper mask wearing, testing, and everyone should get vaccinated when it’s their turn,” Dr. Amjad added.

